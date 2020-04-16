John Calipari is well on his way to replenishing his roster.
Jacob Toppin, the younger brother of 2020 John R. Wooden Award winner Obi Toppin, announced via Twitter earlier this evening that he will be transferring to Kentucky.
C O M M I T T E D #GodsPlan pic.twitter.com/7Xao992RiW— Jtoppin_21 (@Jtoppin21) April 16, 2020
Kentucky was one of his final three schools, along with Oregon and Iowa State, that he listed earlier in the week. The Kentucky Men's Basketball account retweeted Toppin's post, but has not yet posted its customary tweet for new additions.
Toppin shared the Atlantic Ten Conference with his older brother last season as a member of Rhode Island. The 6-foot-8 freshman played in all 30 games for the Rams, averaging 5.1 points and 3.9 rebounds per game.
He will have to sit out the 2020-2021 season due to current NCAA rules, but could potentially apply for immediate eligibility.
This story will be updated as official statements come forward from Kentucky men's basketball and those associated.