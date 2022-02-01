As the college basketball season moves past mid-season, awards and nominations are pouring in for the No. 5 Kentucky Wildcats.
Keion Brooks Jr was named the SEC Player of the Week, following a career-high 27-point performance on Saturday against then No. 5 Kansas. Brooks scored 12 points and grabbed six rebounds in the Cats’ game prior against Mississippi State.
Brooks has now hit the double-figure scoring mark in 10 games this season.
Oscar Tshiebwe would one up his frontcourt mate, earning Naismith Trophy Player of the Week honors after averaging 19 points and 18 rebounds against the Bulldogs and Jayhawks.
The West Virginia transfer made history against Mississippi State, totaling 21 points and 22 rebounds, becoming the first Wildcat to hit the 20-20 mark in a game since Mike Phillips in 1976.
Tshiebwe has also been tabbed to the Wooden Award late season Top 20, honoring the top player in college basketball.Tshiebwe is responsible for 36.3% of all of UK’s rebounds this season.
Sahvir Wheeler was named a finalist for the Bob Cousy Award, recognizing the top point guard in the nation. Wheeler, who leads the SEC in assists with 6.95 a game, is one of 10 finalists for the award.
Also named a finalist for an award is guard TyTy Washington Jr. He joins nine others in the running for the Jerry West award.
Washington is the only freshman in the country averaging at least 13 points, 4 assists and 3.9 rebounds while shooting at least 49 percent from the floor.
As February commences, Kentucky basketball is well on its way to adding to its lofty collection of hardware.