Mark Stoops has landed his first recruit to the class of 2023.
Ty Bryant, a defensive back from Frederick Douglass High School in Lexington, has chosen the Wildcats over Cincinnati. Bryant also received offers from Tennessee and West Virginia, among others.
Bryant is not the first product of Frederick Douglass that has wound up in the lap of coach Stoops. Freshman wide receiver Dekel Crowdus and offensive guard Jager Burton are both products of Douglass head coach Nathan McPeek.
The 17-year-old defensive back decided to use the extra year granted by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association due to COVID-19, pushing him back to the 2023 class.
The Bryant name is a familiar one to UK, as Ty’s father, Cisco, played under Jerry Claiborne as a receiver from 1983-85. Bryant will now have the opportunity to follow in his father’s footsteps, just on the other side of the football.