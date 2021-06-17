The ascension of TyTy Washington sent him soaring, landing him in the heart of Big Blue Nation.
“I knew a lot about this fan-base growing up,” Washington said about Kentucky's program. “It’s always been a dream to play for a Blue Blood ever since I was a child. After I received an offer from them and I committed, I knew the fans would show a lot of support.”
Washington spent most of the pandemic as a four-star recruit, ranking in the bottom half of the top 100 recruiting lists on ESPN, 247 Sports and Rivals. It wasn’t until this Spring that his name skyrocketed into five-star status by those recruiting outlets.
His performances at events such as the Iverson Classic and GEICO Nationals, including his senior season at Compass Prep in Arizona lifted him into prominence when it came to recruiting following his decommitment from Creighton.
He led Compass Prep to a 28-2 record averaging 24 points, 7 assists and 6 rebounds while shooting 48 percent overall, 41 percent from deep and 88 percent from the line, granting him the title of Max Preps Arizona Player of the Year and a state runner-up title.
“My strengths are scoring, giving my teammates the ball and just being a competitor,” he said.
Washington also won the three-point contest at the Iverson Classic and his showing at Nationals etched his name as a projected 2022 NBA Lottery pick by ESPN.
TyTy Washington’s clip pic.twitter.com/9d8P3dlwEj— Barkley Truax (@BarkleyTruax) June 12, 2021
As the 12th five-star recruit at the point guard position to commit to John Calipari in Lexington, there’s a lot of expectations weighing on the 6-foot-3 shoulders of the Arizona native.
“I really don’t try to get caught up in the rankings like that,” he said. “I appreciate that I’m up there but I still have a lot more work to do. I don’t really let that get in my head, it’s just basketball and I just try to play my game.”
Something Washington wants to work on this summer is getting in college shape and changing his body in a way that can make him a more complete basketball player.
“When I say college shape, I mean running up and down the court multiple times,” Washington said. “Just trying to get bigger and stronger.”
Washington’s here to work, to get better and leave his mark on his teammates, the program as a whole and to be remembered as a leader.
“I try to lead by example in everything,” he said. “I try to be first to workouts, making sure my voice is being heard when I’m encouraging all my teammates … I’m just trying to lead.”