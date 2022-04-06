Kentucky guard TyTy Washington Jr has announced that he is entering the 2022 NBA Draft, forgoing his remaining eligibility, concluding his time at UK.
“First and foremost, I’d like to thank God for the opportunities He’s provided me and my family. To Big Blue Nation, I’d like to express my gratitude to all of you for embracing me and my family like your own this past year," Washington said in a statement. From Coach Cal, to everyone involved with Kentucky basketball, I can’t thank you enough for the support. The experience and the knowledge I can carry forward from my time here at Kentucky will help me be a better man and player moving forward."
The 6-foot-4 combo guard out of Phoenix averaged 12.5 points, 3.9 assists and 1.2 steals for Kentucky in his lone season with the Wildcats. Washington's name has been listed high on draft boards, with many expecting him to be a lottery pick.
Washington earned All-Southeastern Conference Second Team honors this season, while also making it as a semi-finalist for the Jerry West award, and a finalist for the Kyle Macy Award, honoring the best freshman in the country.
Appearing in 31 games this season, Washington was at times hampered by an ankle injury, which sidelined him at times. He eclipsed 20 points on five occasions, scoring a career-high 28 points on Jan. 15 against Tennessee. He also broke John Wall's single-game assist record, collecting 17 dimes against Georgia on Jan. 8.
“The fans have supported me through the ups and downs of this past season, and I am proud to say I will always be a member of Big Blue Nation. After discussing my options with Coach Cal, my parents and family, I’ve decided to make myself eligible for the upcoming NBA Draft," Washington said. "Leaving Kentucky won’t be easy, but I am ready for the challenges ahead and know I am ready based on my experiences here in Lexington. Thank you again to the fans, the coaches, all the supporters of Kentucky Basketball and most importantly the people who helped me get here, my mom and my dad.”
The 2022 NBA Draft is set for Thursday, June 23 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.