The Kentucky men's basketball team has a new addition to the 2019-2020 team in 6-foot-9, 250-pound forward Ben Jordan. Jordan is also a right-handed pitcher on the UK baseball team.
The Olive Hill, Ky. native is West Carter High School's all-time leading rebounder and shot blocker.
“Like so many others in the state of Kentucky, basketball has been a part of my life since I was just a kid,” Jordan said in a UK press release. “When the opportunity presented itself to join the UK basketball team, I wanted to go into it with an open mind, especially since I stepped away from the sport to focus on baseball. After a couple of days of practice, it’s clear to me that this is something I want to commit to. Baseball has been and will remain my top priority, but I’m excited about the opportunity and the challenge of competing in two sports I love to play. I’ve talked to Coach (Nick) Mingione about it and we did this with his full blessing. I’m looking forward to helping in practice and being a great teammate this season.”
The redshirt sophomore participated in 10 games with UK baseball last season after redshirting in 2018 with an injury.
Per UK Athletics, Jordan will not be participating in Friday night's Blue-White Game.