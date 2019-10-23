UK football redshirt freshman defensive back Stanley Garner has announced via Twitter that he will be entering the transfer portal.
Please Respect my Decision 🙏🏾‼️ ima always love all the fans who showed loved to me at Kentucky #BBN pic.twitter.com/SjKphZh839— SG3 🕊 (@StanleyG_9) October 23, 2019
Garner, from Fort Lauderdale, was a four-star recruit heading into his time at Kentucky and redshirted his first season as a Wildcat. He's played in six games this season and recorded one tackle against Eastern Michigan.
"After long and careful consideration as well as discussions with my family, I will be entering the the transfer portal to openly explore the best opportunities for me in order to utilize my remaining eligibility and further my education," Garner said in a tweet. "I pray and ask that this decision be respected. Thank you."
Garner also thanked his teammates, coaches and Kentucky fans for supporting him.