University of Kentucky's football team beat Murray State 48-10 for the Wildcat's 3rd straight win of the season. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff

UK football redshirt freshman defensive back Stanley Garner has announced via Twitter that he will be entering the transfer portal. 

Garner, from Fort Lauderdale, was a four-star recruit heading into his time at Kentucky and redshirted his first season as a Wildcat. He's played in six games this season and recorded one tackle against Eastern Michigan.

"After long and careful consideration as well as discussions with my family, I will be entering the the transfer portal to openly explore the best opportunities for me in order to utilize my remaining eligibility and further my education," Garner said in a tweet. "I pray and ask that this decision be respected. Thank you."

Garner also thanked his teammates, coaches and Kentucky fans for supporting him. 

