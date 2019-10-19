The Kentucky Wildcats (3-4, 1-4 SEC) traveled to Athens, Ga. to take on the No. 10 ranked Bulldogs. Despite putting up an impressive defensive showing in the first half, the Cats couldn’t pull out a win in Sanford Stadium. After suffering a tough loss to South Carolina last weekend, the Bulldogs avenged that loss and defeated the Cats in a 21-0 shutout on their home turf, where they hold a 30-4-2 record over UK.
Kentucky, riding a thrilling win over Arkansas last week in Lynn Bowden’s first collegiate start at quarterback, opted to go that same route this week against the Bulldogs. Bowden racked up 99 rushing yards, but the team’s receiving yards lacked. The Cats couldn’t get any passing game going, having only two receptions, good for 17 yards, made by Bryce Oliver and Clevan Thomas. Original backup QB Sawyer Smith played zero snaps.
The Cats and Bulldogs both went scoreless through two quarters, and by halftime, UK had zero passing yards. Kentucky’s defense held a lot of the weight, holding UGA to just 1-for-7 on third down. On the flip side though, UK was far from efficient on third down themselves—they went just 1-for-6.
Neither team scored until the second half when Georgia scored with 6:20 to go in the third quarter. Kentucky punter Max Duffy, after making several impressive punts that included a 69-yarder, shanked one on fourth and 15, sending it just 15 yards and out of bounds. That put the Bulldogs in great scoring position, which they took advantage of as running back D’Andre Swift rushed 39 yards into the end zone for a touchdown.
The Cats wouldn’t respond with anything but a fumble by Bowden on the possession to follow, setting up the Bulldogs for yet another touchdown. UGA used that possession and turned it into a TD, taking them five plays and 31 yards to do so. As the rest of the game went on, the Cats couldn’t get the Georgia offense off the field, which completely gassed the UK defense. Georgia went on to score its final touchdown of the game with 6:24 to go after a Swift 3-yard rush into the end zone, and after the extra point, set up the final score of 21-0.
Next up for Kentucky will be yet another tough SEC East matchup, this time against the Missouri Tigers (5-2, 2-1 SEC). Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Kroger Field.