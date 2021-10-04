Kentucky football received a $250,000 fine from the SEC after thousands of fans rushed the field following the ‘Cats top ten victory over Florida on Saturday. It was the first time in 35 years that Kentucky beat Florida in Lexington.
The high dollar amount comes as a result of the event being the team’s third violation of the SEC’s “access to competition area” policy. The policy states that, “access to competition areas shall be limited to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel and properly-credentialed individuals at all times. For the safety of participants and spectators alike, at no time before, during or after a contest shall spectators be permitted to enter the competition area.”
Security officials were brought out during the fourth quarter of the Florida game, but they were unable to prevent the mass of crowds from pouring onto the field from multiple points. Fans were directed to leave the field from gates one and four, but none faced any repercussions for the policy violation.
The team violated the policy for the second time in 2018 after Kentucky beat No. 14 Mississippi State 28-7. All fines to SEC teams for breaking the policy are deposited into the SEC Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund.
The undefeated Wildcats play LSU at home for their homecoming game this Saturday with an opportunity to go 6-0 for the first time since 1950. It remains to be seen if the University will take any steps to prevent a fourth violation.