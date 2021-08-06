As football season approaches, Kentucky seems to be making progress in getting vaccinated.
"We are in a good strong position. I feel like we'll reach the goal," said head coach Mark Stoops.
In July at SEC Football Media Days, it was revealed that UK was not one of the six SEC schools had reached the 80 percent vaccination rate that commissioner Greg Sankey encouraged all teams to reach.
Earlier this week, Kentucky star running back Chris Rodriguez announced that he opted to get vaccinated, citing not wanting to miss any games as the reason.
Also i was not forced to get it. I got it because i wanted to. I missed 2 of the biggest games last year. I say #ForTheTeam because if i miss a game I’m letting them down.— Chris Rodriguez Jr (@CROD_JR) August 3, 2021
"We're very open and honest and communicate often about a lot of things, and that is an individual choice," Stoops said. "We'll continue to educate them, and everybody will do what's best for them or what they feel most comfortable. But I do feel like we'll reach the goal that the league has set.
Teams who have a vaccination rate of 85 percent or higher do not have to regularly test for COVID-19.
The Wildcats don't open the season until September 4, so there is plenty of time for the team to hit the vaccination threshold.