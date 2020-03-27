Kentucky freshman guard Johnny Juzang has announced on Twitter that he's entering the transfer portal.
"...From the bottom of my heart I'm going to miss this place. With lots of thought and consideration, I've decided to put my name in the transfer portal," Juzang said in the tweet.
Juzang, a Los Angeles native, played in 28 games and averaged 2.9 points in 12.4 minutes per game as a Wildcat. His career high was 13 points in Kentucky's road game against Tennessee.
“I talked to Johnny last night along with his family and let him know if he wants to come back here that this option is always open to him,” UK head coach John Calipari said in a UK press release. “Johnny had a great year and really got better as the season went on. I always enjoyed coaching him, and if there’s an opportunity to continue to do so, I would welcome it with open arms because Johnny is a great kid and a skilled basketball player with a bright future.
“When we spoke last night, his family talked about Johnny going back to the West Coast, which I understand. If this is what he ultimately decides to do, we wish him all the best. He has our full support.”