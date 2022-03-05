The Wildcats opened their SEC campaign on the road in Tuscaloosa on Friday evening, falling to the Tide 4-0.
No. 28 Kentucky boasted an 11-1 record before taking on the Alabama, with its only loss coming against No. 11 Ohio State. Alabama came into the matchup with a 10-2 record.
Alabama got off to a fast start, taking the doubles point. Ola Pitak and Kasia Pitak beat Carlota Molina and Lidia Gonzalez 6-1. In a more competitive set, UK’s Carla Girbau and Ellie Eades were unable to force a tiebreaker against Anna Parkhomenko and Petra Sedlackova. The Bama duo won that set 7-5.
Down 1-0 in the match, Kentucky would focus its attention towards the singles action.
Alabama would continue its impressive display on the courts, taking the first point in singles play. Sedlackova won her second match of the day against UK. She beat Fiona Arrese in straight sets 6-2, 6-1.
Down 2-0, the Crimson Tide cemented their lead. Alabama’s Anne Marie Hiser was victorious over Gonzalez in straight sets for a 6-3, 6-4 win.
Girbau failed to get UK on the board as she lost her singles matchup to Loudmilla Bencheikh in three sets. Alabama would proceed to sweep the Wildcats 4-0.
Kentucky will stay in the state of Alabama to conclude its first weekend of SEC action.
The Cats will now face Auburn on Sunday, March 6, with the hopes of getting their first win in SEC play. Auburn will be a tough foe, as the Tigers are ranked 11th in the country. The matchup is set to commence at noon at the Yarbrough Tennis Center.