Sophomore Daniel Evans, coming off a two-goal performance that earned him C-USA Offensive Player of the Week, continued his prolific form by tallying a goal and an assist in a 7-1 rout of Wright St. (7-6-2) on a rainy Wednesday night. The seven goals, scored by seven different players, was the most that Kentucky has recorded in a game since 2006.
The No. 15 Wildcats (10-2-3) were attacking all night with an abundance of crosses being played in for chances within the first 15 minutes of the match. It didn’t take long to break through when a shot from Jansen Wilson in the 16th hit the crossbar, allowing for Evans to gather the rebound and push in his seventh goal of the year past the Wright State goalkeeper Alex Williams.
In the next minute, Robert Screen was taken down in the box, resulting in a penalty kick that led to sophomore Marcel Meinzer stepping up and notching the first goal of his career.
“It’s my sophomore year and I didn’t really score a goal yet so I was like ‘it’s time for it I need to step up,” Meinzer said.
Mere seconds after the ensuing kickoff, Wright State was able to score its only goal of the match when a pass through the middle of the box reached its leading goal scorer Stefan Rokvic. He was able to gather it and slide his eighth goal of the season by Enrique Facusse.
Ten minutes later, Kentucky was able to capitalize on one of its six first half corner kicks when Aimé Mabika was able to head the ball into the back of the net off the direct pass from Meinzer for his third goal of the season. The first half scoring was concluded when Mason Visconti was able to deflect a pass from Evans into the net while colliding with both the Wright State defender and goalkeeper. In total, Kentucky was able to tally up 14 shots in the first half compared to the Raiders' one.
The Wildcats' defense kept sturdy in the second half by stopping a plethora of scoring opportunities by Wright State in the first 20 minutes. Mabika and Nicolas Blassou both had strong showings on the back end.
Kentucky continued the barrage of scoring in the 65th minute when Wilson curled a shot by the keeper on a pass from Colin Innes. Only 30 seconds later, Innes was rewarded for the unselfish play with a goal of his own. The finishing touches on a successful night were placed when Elijah Borneo earned and converted a penalty kick of his own in the 72nd minute.
Kentucky travels to Huntington, West Virginia on Sunday, Nov. 3 looking to improve on their current four-game winning streak and to continue their C-USA schedule with a match against No. 20 Marshall at 3 p.m.