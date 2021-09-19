The ‘Cats just keep rolling.
No. 14 UK Men’s Soccer remain undefeated following a hard-fought victory over Central Michigan, taking down the Broncos 1-0. The ‘Cats improve to 5-0-1 on the season, while UCM falls to 2-3-2. Brock Lindow finished with UK’s only goal on two shot attempts.
The 4 p.m. kickoff was delayed four times before play began due to lightning. Sunday’s match did not start until 5:50.
The first half of action went scoreless, as both teams struggled to create many scoring opportunities. The ‘Cats led the shot count 6-4 but weren’t able to create any shots on goal while Western Michigan recorded two, leading to UK goalkeeper Jan Hoffelner two saves.
The ‘Cats tried to break the ice early in the second half with a shot on goal from freshman Martin Soereide, which would enter the net — but was called off due to an offside violation.
After 73 minutes of play, UK netted the match’s first goal of the night from senior Brock Lindow, his first of the season. Lucca Rodrigues was given the assist on the play.
UK didn’t let off the gas, as they took eight shots (five on goal) on the night. The heavy attack from the ‘Cats gave WMU’s goalkeeper Isaac Walker a load of work, acquiring four saves in the second half alone.
The ‘Cats tough defensive effort proved too much for the Broncos, completing a shutout as WMU was only able to attempt one shot on goal the entire second half. UK finished with 15 total shots, five on goal.
The undefeated ‘Cats will have loads of momentum heading into their biggest test yet, taking on defending national champs No. 6 Marshall (3-1-2) on the road this upcoming Saturday. Kickoff for the game is set at 7 p.m. and will be available to watch on ESPN+.