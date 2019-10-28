Add Daniel Evans to the list of Kentucky athletes to receive conference awards this week. The sophomore forward was named C-USA Offensive Player of the Week after leading the No. 16 ranked Cats to a shutout win over South Carolina on Sunday.
Evans scored two goals against the Gamecocks and leads the team in goals with six on the season.
“I’m happy for Danny,” UK head coach Johan Cedergren said in a UK Athletics press release. “He has really developed since getting here and is someone we have high hopes for in the future, as well.”
The Cats have three games left in the regular season. Their next matchup is against Wright State on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. at The Bell.