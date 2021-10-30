Kentucky rifle (2-0) posted a 4736 aggregate Saturday afternoon, defeating Navy (3-4) (4736-4686), setting the record for highest combined score in school history. The previous record was 4735.
Last season the rifle team scored a 4737, but the score wasn’t counted in the NCAA record books because the event took place virtually.
Kentucky was led by Olympic medalists Mary Tucker and Will Shaner. This was the first meet the duo had competed in for Kentucky since taking home the 2020-21 NCAA National Championship trophy back in March. Both Tucker and Shaner had missed the first meet of the season due to participating in international play for USA Shooting.
Tucker shot 592 in smallbore and 599 in air rifle, compiling an aggregate of 1191. That 599 score is just the fifth time an NCAA rifle athlete has posted a 599 or higher all season. Shaner finished second for the Wildcats with a 589 in smallbore and 596 in air rifle for an aggregate of 1185.
“We were excited to get back on the road and compete against a quality team like Navy,” Kentucky head coach Harry Mullins said. “We battled hard for points today and learned a lot about ourselves and hopefully that translate into more success this season. We have some things we need to work on and we will get those squared away.”
Kentucky rounded out their leaderboard with senior Richard Clark’s 583 in smallbore and 595 in air rifle, while fellow senior Mitchell Nelson scored a career-high 587 in smallbore and 591. Junior Jaden Thompson shot 583 in smallbore, tying her career-high with a 595 in air rifle. All three scored an 1178 aggregate.
For Navy, they scored a 2306 in smallbore and 2380 in air rifle led by Michael Zanti and his 580 score in smallbore and 596 in air rifle. McKenzie Shedd also tied Zanti’s team-high 596 in air rifle.
Kentucky will be in Lexington for their next four competitions beginning on Saturday, Nov. 6 against Ole Miss. They’ll round out their home stand on Saturday, Nov. 20 against Akron.
“Excited to be home a couple times over the next month and for this team to continue to push and get better,” Mullins said.