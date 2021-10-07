4:43:36 UKSWIM vs. UC

Kentucky sophomore Parker Herren competes in the women's 100 yard backstroke during the meet against the University of Cincinnati on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at the Lancaster Aquatic Center in Lexington, Kentucky. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff

Kentucky women’s swimming and diving took down Indiana State 251-49 while suffering a 162-138 loss to Indiana on Wednesday. The men's team also fell to the Hoosiers 171-115 at the team’s season opener in Bloomington, Indiana at the Counsilman-Billingsley Aquatic Center.

The women got the ‘Cats started off the right foot as Caitlin Brooks, Bailey Bonnett, Izzy Gati and Riley Gaines won the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:39.77, besting Indiana. 

Gaines finished the day with two wins, as she took both the 50 free (23.06) and the 100 free (49.77). The senior co-captain also finished second in the 200 free (1:48.44). The UK women also kept control in the backstroke, with Senior Sophie Sorenson taking the 200 back with a time of 1:58.18 and Brooks winning the 100 back (54:66). Junior Lauren Poole wasn’t too far behind---finishing second in both backstroke events, clocking in at 54.74 and 1:59.49. 

Gillian Davey claimed first place in the 200 breaststroke (2:12.36), as well as Izzy Gati in the 200 fly (2:00.84). In diving, Kyndal Knight led the lady ‘Cats with a second-place finish in the 1-meter (275.80), and finishing third on the 3-meter at 292.10. 

For men’s diving, Danny Zhang finished first in the 3-meter (383.45), while 2020 U.S Olympian Andrew Capobianco followed right behind in second with a 378.95 score. Zhang also came in third on the 1-meter, scoring a 309.50. 

Jakob Clark led the men in the lanes, taking second in the 1000 free (9:16.10) and third in 200 free (4:31.38). Mason Wilby clocked in at 1:47.46, finishing second in the 200 fly, while freshman Jackson Mussler started his UK career with a third-place finish in the 200 back (1:49.03). 

The UK men had multiple swimmers finish fourth, with the likes of Kyle Barker in the 200 back (51.33), Max Berg in the 200 free (1:40.01), Nicholas Caruso in the 1000 free (9:20.33), Cooper Drouillard in the 200 fly (1:51.52), John Michael Gordon in the 200 back (1:51.44), and Henry Miller in the 200 breaststroke (2:03.55).

The Kentucky women will be back to host Ohio on Friday, Oct. 15, for a dual meet at 5 p.m. E.T while the men will return this Friday, Oct. 8, hosting Miami Ohio in Lexington at 5 p.m E.T.

