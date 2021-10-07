Kentucky women’s swimming and diving took down Indiana State 251-49 while suffering a 162-138 loss to Indiana on Wednesday. The men's team also fell to the Hoosiers 171-115 at the team’s season opener in Bloomington, Indiana at the Counsilman-Billingsley Aquatic Center.
The women got the ‘Cats started off the right foot as Caitlin Brooks, Bailey Bonnett, Izzy Gati and Riley Gaines won the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:39.77, besting Indiana.
Gaines finished the day with two wins, as she took both the 50 free (23.06) and the 100 free (49.77). The senior co-captain also finished second in the 200 free (1:48.44). The UK women also kept control in the backstroke, with Senior Sophie Sorenson taking the 200 back with a time of 1:58.18 and Brooks winning the 100 back (54:66). Junior Lauren Poole wasn’t too far behind---finishing second in both backstroke events, clocking in at 54.74 and 1:59.49.
Gillian Davey claimed first place in the 200 breaststroke (2:12.36), as well as Izzy Gati in the 200 fly (2:00.84). In diving, Kyndal Knight led the lady ‘Cats with a second-place finish in the 1-meter (275.80), and finishing third on the 3-meter at 292.10.
For men’s diving, Danny Zhang finished first in the 3-meter (383.45), while 2020 U.S Olympian Andrew Capobianco followed right behind in second with a 378.95 score. Zhang also came in third on the 1-meter, scoring a 309.50.
Jakob Clark led the men in the lanes, taking second in the 1000 free (9:16.10) and third in 200 free (4:31.38). Mason Wilby clocked in at 1:47.46, finishing second in the 200 fly, while freshman Jackson Mussler started his UK career with a third-place finish in the 200 back (1:49.03).
The UK men had multiple swimmers finish fourth, with the likes of Kyle Barker in the 200 back (51.33), Max Berg in the 200 free (1:40.01), Nicholas Caruso in the 1000 free (9:20.33), Cooper Drouillard in the 200 fly (1:51.52), John Michael Gordon in the 200 back (1:51.44), and Henry Miller in the 200 breaststroke (2:03.55).
The Kentucky women will be back to host Ohio on Friday, Oct. 15, for a dual meet at 5 p.m. E.T while the men will return this Friday, Oct. 8, hosting Miami Ohio in Lexington at 5 p.m E.T.