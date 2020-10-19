If you asked members of Big Blue Nation which SEC team they most despise, you’d get plenty of people saying Florida. But the vast majority would pick the neighbors just south of us, the border battle opponent - the University of Tennessee Volunteers. Whether it’s the historically varying levels of success across football and basketball, the “obnoxiousness” of each fanbase in the other’s opinion or the checkerboard controversy, the animosity between the Vols and Cats have for one another has always been apparent. (Editor’s Note: It’s the dirty burnt orange for me.)
Another installment in the storied series of UK vs. UT was added to the saga this weekend, as the two schools squared over in three different sports over Friday, Saturday and Sunday. And this chapter of the story has a strong blue tint to it.
UK women’s volleyball started the weekend-long matchup, as Kentucky hosted Tennessee on Friday night in each team’s season opener. The Cats came into the season as the number three team in the country. In the first of the two-game series, UK won in three sets and notched 52 kills. They continued to flex their muscles on Saturday night, only dropping the first set to the Vols and closing out the series 25 - 23, 25 - 22 and 25 - 13 in the remaining sets.
Senior Avery Skinner played a huge role for the Cats in both games, recording 13 and 21 kills on Friday and Saturday, respectively. With 42 assists and 11 digs, setter Madison Lilley notched her first double-double of the season on Friday and followed it up with a 48-15 performance on Saturday. Kentucky earned its wins by scoring early, including a 5-1 run in set three of Friday’s game and an 11-6 lead in set two of Saturday’s game that helped the Cats rebuild their momentum. Volleyball now stands at 2 - 0 and will next play the University of Missouri on Oct. 28.
Football was next on the docket as Kentucky headed to Knoxville to face No. 18 Tennessee. The Cats had not beaten the Vols in Neyland Stadium since 1984, losing 17 times since then. But as 2020 has proven, nothing is guaranteed. Back-to-back pick-sixes in the first half from Kelvin Joseph and Jamin Davis (41 and 85 yards respectively) provided enough scoring to get the job done, but the Cats added on in the second half and rolled to a final score of 34-7, accumulating a number of distinct stats along the way. Terry Wilson became only the second UK quarterback to win against Florida and Tennessee on the road.
“it's pretty fun to go do some things that haven't been done in recent years. And that was one of the main things I wanted to do coming here. I wanted to go on the road and beat those teams that we hadn't in a while, so it's an awesome feeling to be able to get this W today,” Wilson said after the game.
Three games and two sports down, UK was 3 - 0 against the Vols heading into Sunday’s match-up, where the women’s soccer team looked to pick up their first win of the season against Tennessee.
The Vols found the back of the net fast as Abbey Burdette finished off an assist from Claudia Dipasupil just 1:21 into the match. Kentucky answered shortly after, as Julia Grosso tied the game at one apiece. The score would remain even through halftime. Each team had their opportunities in the second period, as a shot in the 67th minute from Tennessee’s Alicia Donley went off the crossbar and a combined six corner kicks didn’t lead to any scoring. Two overtime periods devoid of scoring resulted in a 1-1 tie, giving the Cats their second point of the season.
Overall, the rivalry weekend was a great success for Kentucky. A 3-0-1 record across three sports versus its arch-rival - plus Alex Goff’s individual win over Tennessee’s Hunter Wolcott at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational earlier in the month - has given the Cats a fantastic start against their border brethren. Kentucky and Tennessee will next face off in swimming and diving on Oct. 28 and 29.
UK football and UT, by the numbers
1984 and 17 – Before Saturday, the last time Kentucky beat Tennessee in Neyland Stadium was 1984, a 17-game losing streak. The victory ended what was the college football’s longest streak of one opponent defeating another at a single venue.
27 – Kentucky’s margin of victory (34-7) was the largest over a ranked opponent on the road in school history. The 27-point difference was also the largest loss for a ranked Tennessee squad to an unranked foe, the most the Cats have defeated the Vols by since 1935, and the largest Kentucky victory in Knoxville since the first time the two schools met (1893; 56-0).
10 and 2– After forcing four turnovers in the first half against Tennessee, the Cats totaled ten takeaways in a six-quarter span following two games where they did not record a single one. The back-to-back pick-sixes from Kelvin Joseph and Jamin Davis in the second quarter gave Kentucky its first game with two interception returns for touchdowns since 2014.
23 – Middle linebacker Jamin Davis faced the difficult task of replacing Chris Oats, who will miss due to a non-COVID medical emergency that had him in a rehab facility for many months. The task of filling the shoes of Oats – who was the Cats’ breakout star alongside DeAndre Square a year ago – was a hefty one, but the junior from Ludowici, Georgia has stepped in and played exceptionally.