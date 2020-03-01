Despite its 70-64 loss to Vanderbilt (14-15, 4-12 SEC) Sunday afternoon, the Kentucky women's basketball team earned a double-bye as the No. 3 seed in the SEC Tournament.
In Sunday's loss the the Commodores, sophomore guard Rhyne Howard scored 26 points, making it the 19th game she's scored 20 or more points. As a team, the Cats hit 20-of-60 field goal attempts, just 33 percent, and shot 7-of-24 from behind the arc.
The Cats, finishing the regular season with a 10-6 SEC record, will play in the quarterfinals of the tournament on Friday, March 6 in Greenville, South Carolina. That game will be at approximately 8:30, taking on either sixth-seeded Tennessee, 11th-seeded Missouri or 14th-seeded Ole Miss.