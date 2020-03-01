7:06:41 WBB vs. Georgia

Kentucky senior guard Jaida Roper brings the ball up the court during the game against Georgia on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 88-77. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff

Despite its 70-64 loss to Vanderbilt (14-15, 4-12 SEC) Sunday afternoon, the Kentucky women's basketball team earned a double-bye as the No. 3 seed in the SEC Tournament. 

In Sunday's loss the the Commodores, sophomore guard Rhyne Howard scored 26 points, making it the 19th game she's scored 20 or more points. As a team, the Cats hit 20-of-60 field goal attempts, just 33 percent, and shot 7-of-24 from behind the arc.

The Cats, finishing the regular season with a 10-6 SEC record, will play in the quarterfinals of the tournament on Friday, March 6 in Greenville, South Carolina. That game will be at approximately 8:30, taking on either sixth-seeded Tennessee, 11th-seeded Missouri or 14th-seeded Ole Miss. 

