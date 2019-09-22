The University of Kentucky women’s soccer team hosted Central Michigan Sunday afternoon in its final non-conference matchup. The Wildcats, who stayed home for their third straight game, sought to snap a two-game losing streak but fell to the Chippewas 2-1 in their second consecutive overtime game.
Meanwhile, Central Michigan looked to improve their winning streak to three games following two straight wins at home as they arrived at The Bell, and did just that.
The first half was a battle between both teams as the heat was definitely a factor—a water break was issued in the second half. Both defenses stood strong and after 45 minutes, the teams went into halftime tied at 0-0.
In the second half, more chances were taken by both teams. In the 59th minute heavy pressure by the Wildcats paid off, causing a defensive mistake by CMU that led to an own goal and opened the score 1-0 for Kentucky. Shortly after, in the 66th minute Central Michigan’s Cami Taylor answered with a goal. The second half ended 1-1, sending the game into overtime.
The Wildcats looked to seal the win in the 96th minute but were denied by the crossbar. UK maintained a lot of possession, but it wasn't enough as Central Michigan’s Laura DeBeau scored in what registered on the time clock 99:58 to give the Chippewas a last-second 2-1 victory over the Wildcats.
“Unfortunately in our sport you get what you deserve,” UK head coach Ian Carry said. “We had plenty of opportunities to end the game, but again, we are not clinical enough in front of goal.”
The Wildcats had 63 percent of possession and also led the game in shots with eight.
“I think we went away from who we are and our game plan,” Carry said. He also said he felt the team went down a level that Carry labeled as “unacceptable,” but says his team will use the loss as a learning lesson as they move further into their SEC play.
The Wildcats next will look to recover as they travel South to face Texas A&M in what will be their second SEC matchup Thursday at 7 p.m.