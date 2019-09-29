The University of Kentucky women’s soccer team (5-5-2, 0-0-2 SEC) hosted Mississippi State (6-4-1, 1-1-1 SEC) Sunday afternoon for an SEC matchup. Both teams came in winless in conference play and looked to find their first SEC victory and the Wildcats sought to snap a four-game losing streak, but were unable to as they were defeated 2-1. The Bulldogs notched their first win in three games.
The Cats were the only team to score in the first half. In the 16th minute UK forward Marissa Bosco drew heavy contact in the penalty box as the ref pointed to the spot. Freshman Hannah Richardson converted from 12 yards out to put the Wildcats 1-0 up, scoring her eighth goal of the season. Kentucky’s goalkeeper Steph Stull recorded three saves as they were able to go to halftime with a 1-0 lead.
In the second half Kentucky played with more of a defensive scheme, trying to protect its first half lead. Mississippi State, who had 57 percent possession on the game, looked to even the score, and they did just that. The Bulldogs’ Hailey Farrington-Bentil scored with an assist from Zakirah McGillivaryto make the score 1-1. Mississippi State kept the pressure up and was able to gain the lead in the 89th minute from a solo top corner finish by Monigo Karnley for her third goal of the season, giving the Bulldogs their first conference win.
“We had multiple opportunities to put this game to bed, and we were either not clinical enough in front of goal or we took the wrong option” UK head coach Ian Carry commented after the game. “But as I said to the girls in the locker room, we’ll get back on it on Tuesday morning at practice.”
The Wildcats had a 1-0 lead with just eight minutes remaining in the game but couldn’t stop the Bulldogs in crunch time.
“We got seven games left to play and every one of these games becomes more important now,” Carry added.
The Wildcats will use a full week off before traveling to Tennessee in what will be their fourth SEC matchup on Sunday at 3:00 p.m.