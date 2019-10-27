Coming into Sunday afternoon’s game at The Bell, the UK Women's Soccer team (6-9-3, 1-7-1 SEC) came off a tied game with the Georgia Bulldogs. The Vanderbilt Commodores (11-4-1, 4-3-1) came into the game with a much stronger overall record and defeated the Cats in overtime, 1-0.
In the Commodores' previous game, they fell short to a No. 22 ranked Texas A&M 2-1 in a second overtime. Vanderbilt proved why they were No. 2 in the SEC East rankings with the overtime win against the Cats.
In the first half, the Wildcats were able to hold their own. It had a slow start considering the first 25 minutes of the game consisted of many fouls and offside calls. UK was called offsides at the 6th, 13th, and 28th minute mark while the Commodores were called for one offsides call at the 18th minute mark.
The first shot was not attempted until the 27th minute by Kentucky forward Hannah Richardson. It was saved by Vanderbilt’s goalkeeper Lauren Demarchi, who ended the first half with two saves. The Commodores were given a corner kick at the 31st minute in which they could not capitalize on, and moments later, Paola Ellis entered the game for the first time and attempted a shot. Valdis Bjorg Sigurbjornsdottir attempted her first goal and second shot for the Wildcats at the 39th minute to give Vanderbilt’s Demarchi her second save of the half. Both teams were scoreless going into halftime.
Vanderbilt’s Kaylann Boyd came out aggressively in the second half with a shot attempt at the 55th minute. Boyd's teammate Olivia Simmons attempted another shot for the Commodores at the 75th minute. Both shots were unsuccessful and the score remained tied at zero.
The Wildcats were itching for a goal towards the end of regulation. At an attempt to go up one, Marissa Bosco went for a shot for the wildcats into the 77th minute of the game. Bosco’s shot attempt was unsuccessful. Seconds later, Boyd attempted another shot for Vanderbilt and missed. Josie Knight attempted another shot in desperation to go up by one and end the game before going into overtime. Bosco brought out her bag of tricks in the 89th minute to try and score one goal before having to go into overtime.
Going into overtime, Haley Hopkins scored a game-winning goal for the Commodores in the 93rd minute. The last play of the game might have appeared confusing. The referees initially ruled the play a foul but then changed the call to a goal. Head Coach Ian Carry looked very upset with the officiating on the last play of the game. He even ran out on the field to plead his case. The call stood and the Commodores took home another win.
The Wildcats will now face the struggling LSU Tigers (2-11-3, 0,6-2) in Baton Rouge, LA on Halloween Day for their final regular season game.