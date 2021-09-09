UK Women’s Soccer proved dominant once again defeating EKU 6-0, improving to 4-1-2 on the season.
The Colonels had no answer for the ’Cats, as four players found themselves scoring Thursday afternoon at Roy Kidd Stadium. Junior Jordyn Rhodes led all scorers with two goals; junior Hannah Richarson and fifth-years Marissa Bosco and Miranda Jimenez also scored one goal each.
The six goals marks the highest scoring total for a UK team under current head coach Ian Carry.
UK’s victory improved the all-time record to 8-1 between them and the Colonels. The last time these two squads faced off dates back to Sept. 12, 2019 where UK shutout EKU 2-0 on the road — that was the last time Kentucky had a victory on the road before Thursday.
The Cats came into tonight’s match fresh off a 4-1 victory over Oakland University last Sunday. EKU had momentum swinging their way, coming in on a two-game win streak after defeating Ohio University 3-1 on the same day.
The first half of action got off to a slow start, with both teams going scoreless for the first 28 minutes of play. EKU would create an own goal in the 29th minute, giving UK the momentum they needed.
Three minutes later, UK’s Bosco would score her second goal of the year with freshman Sara Makoben-Blessing providing the assist.
The Cats finished the first half with 12 total shots and two saves by freshman goalkeeper Laura Nielsen. EKU remained aggressive with seven total shots and eight first half fouls.
UK went off on a quick start in the second half as Rhodes scored her sixth goal of the year, putting the ’Cats up three one minute in. Bosco was credited with the assist.
Less than seven minutes later, Rhodes struck again with a goal on the high-right side, increasing UK’s lead to 4-0 in the 52nd minute on Richardson’ first assist this season.
The ‘Cats wouldn’t let up, as Richardson scored her sixth goal of the year just over 10 minutes later.
Despite the five-score lead, the ‘Cats didn’t take their foot off the gas. Jimenez scored her first goal of the season with four minutes remaining, good for her eighth career goal, sealing the deal on the 6-0 victory.
The Wildcats finished Thursday’s match with 28 total shots, three assists, and three saves to roll past the Colonels. UK managed to play a relatively clean game as well, with six total fouls compared to EKU’s 11.
Up next for the ‘Cats will be in-state opponent Murray State in UK’s last non-conference game before SEC play begins. The match will kick-off at 4 p.m. at The Wendell & Vickie Bell Soccer Complex on Sunday, Sept. 12 live on SEC Network+.