The UK Women’s Swimming and Diving team defeated Ohio 190-102 in a night where the Cats’ 2021 SEC Championship Banner was revealed and the 2020 NCAA Women of the Year Asia Seidt was recognized.

The Cats are coming off a hard-fought meet against Indiana University and Indiana State University last Wednesday. Thebeat the Sycamores 251-49, but fell to Indiana 138-162.

The meet got off to a hot start for the Cats as they won the 400 medley relay comprised of Lauren Poole, Bridget Engel, Izzy Gati and Megan Drum, who came in at a first-place time of 3:45.49. 

The individual events kicked off with Kentucky’s Beth McNeese winning the 1000 freestyle (10:12.83). Senior Izzy Gati won both the 200 freestyle (1:49.67) and the 500 freestyle (4:56.64) and fellow senior, Riley Gaines won the 200 butterfly (1:57.94).

Both the 50 freestyle (23.58) and the 100 freestyle (51.30) were won by Kentucky’s Kaitlynn Wheeler. Bridget Engel won the 100 breaststroke (1:03.77) and 200 breaststroke (2:18.25) as well.

Ohio had a strong showing, tooGabrielle Brust won the 100 backstroke (56.19) and 100 butterfly (55.98). Her teammates Morgan Croaning and Gabby McKee tied for first in the 400 individual medley (4:36.52) and Ohio won the 200 freestyle relay (1:36.05) to finish off the evening.

For diving, Kentucky’s Kyndal Knight won both the one-meter dive (299.10) and the three-meter dive (361.50).

Both Kentucky’s men’s and women’s squad will travel to Auburn for a tri meet against the Tigers and North Carolina State on Friday, Oct. 22 and Saturday, Oct. 23.

