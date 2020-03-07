The No. 34 ranked Wildcats women’s team looked to get back in the win column and stay undefeated at home as they took on Alabama inside the Hilary J. Boone Tennis Complex on Friday afternoon.
Doubles play started off strong for the Cats as Lesedi Jacobs and Anastasia Tkachenko bested Sasha Gorchanyuk and Alba Cortina Pou 6-2 on court 2.
The Crimson Tide would respond as No. 49 Moka Ito and Isabella Harvison outlasted Carla Girbau and Akvilė Paražinskaitė 6-4 on court 1.
The doubles point would then be claimed by Alabama on court 3 as Ann Selim and Luca Fabian defeated debuting freshman duo Carlota Molina and Maialen Morante, 6-4. UK had not previously won a match where they lost the doubles point.
Single’s action started off well for Kentucky, as Molina claimed the first point of the afternoon for Kentucky. The freshman from Gran Canaria, Spain defeated Ares Tiexido 6-2, 6-3.
The Cats would then take the lead quickly after, as senior Paražinskaitė powered past Harvison 6-2, 6-3.
Jacobs would extend UK’s lead to 3-1 after topping Ito in a hard-fought match, 6-4, 7-5. The Wildcats were then just one point away from victory.
The Cats would then claim victory after Tkachenko defeated Selim 6-2, 6-4, improving the Cats' record to 9-5, and 2-1 in SEC play.
At the time of the finish, UK’s Carla Girbau and Alabama’s Alba Cortina Pou were near the end of a 3-hour long match, where Pou was ahead 7-6, 6-2, 6-2.
UK finally conquered its doubles point demon, and some great singles action and momentum propelled the Cats to an undefeated night in singles play, keeping them undefeated at home.
The Cats will return to action and look to continue their winning ways on Sunday, as they take on the Auburn Tigers inside the Hilary J. Boone Tennis Complex.