The Kentucky men’s and women’s cross country teams finished 15th and eighth, respectively on Friday at the Notre Dame Invitational, which took place at the Burke Golf Course in South Bend, Indiana.
Sophomore Ethan Kern led the way for the men’s team, finishing 46th with a time of 24:28.1.
2020 SEC Freshman of the Year Matt Duval finished right behind Kern, placing 47th with a time of 24:29.7. Jake Allen finished 62nd with a time of 24:40.7 and Harper Moore would finish 86th (24:53.3). The Cats’ performance scored 345 points in the race, with four UK runners in the top 100.
Sophomore Tori Herman clocked in with the highest finish for any Wildcat on Friday, finishing 21st overall in the women’s race, with a time of 16:43.4. Senior Perri Bockrath finished 52nd (17:04.5) for the Cats in the women’s 5K.
Additionally, Jenna Gearing finished 53rd (17:04.7), and Kaitlyn Lacy finished 60th (17:10.2). The women would finish with five runners in the top-100.
The Cats will look to improve on Friday’s performance as the men and women will be back in action at the Florida State Invitational in Tallahassee, FL on Friday, Oct. 15.