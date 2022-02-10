Kentucky womens golf recorded its highest score in team history, finishing second in the UCF Challenge at Eagle Creek Golf Club in Orlando, Florida.
The Wildcats finished with three players in the top four, setting multiple records across the tournament. The Cats shot 833, 31 strokes under par.
“What a tremendous week we have had. I am just amazed and so proud of this team. They kept their poise, stayed calm and kept their foot on the gas for the entire 54 holes,” UK head coach Golda Borst said. “As a group, they got out of their comfort zone, and to see them shatter our previous 54-hole low score like this — it gives me chills. There is no challenge they can’t face and it’s a beautiful way to kick off the spring season.”
Jensen Castle led the way, finishing 15 shots under par, including six shots under par in the third round, matching the best score of her career. She broke the previous record of 208 with a score of 201, overtaking Leonie Bettel’s record.
Close behind, Laney Frye finished nine strokes under par. She too found consistency in Orlando, shooting four under in round one, two under in round two and three under in the final round, finishing tied for fourth place.
Also tied for fourth was Rikke Svejgaard, who also finished at nine under. Her weekend was highlighted by a stellar six-under second round.
“I am beyond excited for Jensen, Laney and Rikke. To have three girls in the top four is very special. They all kept pushing themselves and each other, and it shows their individual growth as players,” said Borst.
Rounding it out for the Cats was Maria Villenueva, who finished tied for 57th, shooting three shots over par.
Overall, Kentucky shot 12 under par in round one, nine under in round two and 10 under in round three, good for one the best performance in school history at 31 shots under par.
The Cats will look to build off the strong showing in Orlando, resuming action on Feb. 28 in Hilton Head, South Carolina, for the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate.