Kentucky women’s soccer was on the road for the final time this season on Sunday afternoon, taking on Missouri. But the team was unable to pick up its first victory, falling to the Tigers 4-1.
The loss moved the Cats to 0-4-3 (0-3-2 East Division) on the season, while Mizzou improved to 2-2-2 (2-2-0 East Division).
The Tigers stayed in the East division’s fifth slot with the win, picking up three points for a total of six. Kentucky missed its chance to move into fifth, and remains in sixth with two points.
Missouri took the lead early with two goals in the first six minutes, coming from Macy Trujillo in minute three and Lindsey Whitmore with exactly 6:00 on the clock. The Tigers added two more in the period – Jenna Bartels in the 29th minute and Eryka McIntyre in minute 32 – to put the game out of reach fairly quickly. Four different Tigers scored as the team finished with 22 shots, ten of them on goal.
After struggling in the opening period, UK goalkeeper Brooke Littman had some impressive saves in the second half. Prior to this game, she had allowed only one goal in her last four appearances. She finished the match with six saves.
The Wildcats were able to settle down and get some offense rolling in the second half but were not able to convert on many chances. A penalty kick from Jordyn Rhodes with six seconds left in the match is how the Cats were able to get on the board. Rhodes led her team with eight shots, three of them on goal. The penalty kick goal gave her five scores on the season, tops in the SEC.
Kentucky finished with a season-high total of 17 shots, seven of which were on goal.
The Cats were dealing with a multitude of missing players due to injury and COVID protocol. Centerback Marie Olesen also was inactive because of her red card in the ninth minute of Kentucky’s last match versus Auburn. Only 13 players traveled to Columbia for today’s match.
Kentucky's loss comes after three straight ties against Georgia, Tennessee and aforementioned then-No. 14 Auburn, who the Cats faced with only ten players for more than 100 minutes due to Olesen’s ejection.
The Cats return to The Bell on Friday, November 6th to take on Florida for their fall Senior Night. After that, they’ll head to Orange Beach, Alabama for the SEC Championships. Kentucky is guaranteed at least two matches at the championships regardless of record.