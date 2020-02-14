The "Big Dog" is staying with the Cats.
Kentucky football associate head coach Vince Marrow announced on Twitter Friday evening that he would not be leaving for a position with Michigan State. He included appreciation for Big Blue Nation, as well as head coach Mark Stoops and athletic director Mitch Barnhart, among others:
#BBN, I’m staying home! Thank you for all of the love and support. Wow! You people are crazy. 💙 A big thanks goes to @UKCoachStoops, @UKMitchBarnhart, @UKYpres and @Marcus_D_Hill. This is a special place and we have #UnfinishedBusiness. Let’s go!— CoachMarrowUK (@vincemarrow) February 14, 2020
Marrow has been with the Wildcats since 2013, when he joined the staff as the tight ends coach. He has served in that capacity throughout his time in Lexington. He became the team's recruiting coordinator in 2014, and was named associate head coach in February 2019. He is also the NFL liaison.
Marrow has been integral to the improved recruiting classes Kentucky has garnered in recent seasons. The incoming 2020 class is ranked No. 22 by Rivals and No. 23 by 247Sports.
This is the second time this offseason where Marrow has been courted by another school. He turned down the head coaching job at his hometown university, Youngstown State, at the end of January. He also announced that decision on Twitter.
Kentucky's annual Blue-White spring game will take place on April 11th, with the 2020 season opening on September 5th against Eastern Michigan.