Kentucky star wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson has been drafted 43rd overall by the New York Giants in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
The Frankfort, Kentucky native is the first Wildcat to be selected in the draft.
While he spent just one season in blue and white, the wide receiver quickly became a fan favorite amongst Big Blue Nation.
Robinson notched numerous accolades over his junior season in Lexington, including being named a Second Team All-American and a First Team All-SEC member, as well as earning the Vrbo Citrus Bowl MVP nod.
He totaled a school-record 104 catches in the 2021 season while also setting a single-season record of 1,334 yards receiving. Despite playing just the one season, he ranks 17th in school history in receiving yardage.
Robinson transferred to Kentucky after spending two seasons at Nebraska. His collegiate career finishes with 185 receptions for 2,248 receiving yards.
The 5-foot-11 receiver ran a 4.44 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, highlighting his speed, which led to a 6.17 prospect grade via NFL.com, labeling him as a "good backup with the potential to develop into starter."
After three seasons in college, Robinson will have his chance in New York to develop into said starter.