Wan’Dale Robinson’s Bluegrass homecoming will end after just one season.
The star Kentucky wide receiver announced via social media on Wednesday that he will enter his name into the 2022 NFL Draft.
“This past year has been unbelievable, and one I will cherish for the rest of my life,” Robinson said.
The 2021-22 season was a record-breaking year for the Frankfort, Kentucky native. Robinson set the single-season records for receptions (104) and yards (1,334) in a Kentucky uniform.
“Thank you to Big Blue Nation for cheering on me and my teammates throughout this whole year,” Robinson said.
Robinson was a vital part of the UK offense, catching 42 percent of the Wildcats’ receptions while hauling in 63 more passes than the next receiver.
Following two seasons at Nebraska, Robinson made the decision to return home, choosing the Wildcats over Alabama, Ohio State and Purdue.
“To my teammates, we made countless memories this year and I can’t thank you enough for making me a part of this family from day one,” Robinson said. “To my family, you’re the reason why I do this, I can’t thank you enough for the support and all the love that you’ve given me throughout this whole process.”
Robinson’s draft stock shot up game after game in the 2021-22 season, culminating with a 10 catch, 170-yard performance in Kentucky’s 20-17 Citrus Bowl victory over Iowa, cementing Robinson’s place as a draft prospect.
“To the coaching staff, thank you for allowing me to come in, and showcase what I envisioned myself doing throughout my whole college career,” Robinson said.
Kentucky now has big shoes to fill in the wide receiver room.
“The relationships I made throughout this whole year was the greatest part about returning home,” Robinson said. “As much fun as it was this year in blue and white, I'm sad to say it was my last.”