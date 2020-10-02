In a series similar to the Kernel's Across the (By)Line, the Daily Mississippian asked Kernel editor Braden Ramsey some questions on this weekend's matchup. You can see his thoughts on the Cats through week one and heading into week two - as well as his score prediction for Saturday's game - below:
Overall Impressions of Kentucky so far?
Through the first half of the week one matchup with Auburn, the Cats looked pretty good. The offense had 234 yards split almost dead even between rushing (120) and passing (114), and the defense allowed just 135 total yards. They trailed by one going into the break, but if the officials properly rule Chris Rodriguez’s goal-line run a touchdown, they would have been leading the nation’s now seventh-ranked team at intermission.
The final offensive play of the second quarter and the second half were a different story, as the offense turned the ball over three times and the secondary gave up three passing touchdowns. That’s significant because Kentucky gave up just nine passing touchdowns in 2019, so it has already given up a third of that total to a team whose passing attack is not near as potent as the Rebels’ looked in week one.
In general, the offense and run defense looked much better than I expected, but this team needs the secondary to be closer to its 2019 level if it wants to have any chance of holding down the Ole Miss attack.
Lingering Concerns?
There are two for me: the secondary, and the offense’s ability to finish drives. I elaborated on the first above to an extent, but it’s important for this matchup. Despite Bo Nix’s total passing yardage not looking impressive in itself, he found plenty of space to stretch the defense. If the coverage doesn’t get tighter, Matt Corral could have a big encore to his opening performance.
The Cats’ offense didn’t have much issue moving down the field against the Tigers in the first half, running at least nine plays on each of its first four drives. But those drives only resulted in seven points. When you lack a consistent big-strike ability, you have to come away with points when you’re in scoring range. The season opener could have gone in a completely different direction for Kentucky if it had done so, and a victory on Saturday will be largely dependent on its ability to not just get points, but get six of them when it’s in close.
Fears on the Rebels?
If it hasn’t seemed clear enough, I’m worried about the Rebel passing attack. Florida typically has a good defense, and it got shredded by the Corral and his cast of receivers. Bo Nix has certainly improved from 2019, but he had not previously played as well as he did versus Kentucky against any other top defensive unit.
It could just be a case of week one overreaction, but there is reason to be concerned about what should be the most talented and deepest position group on Kentucky’s roster matching up with the Rebel receiving core.
Game Prediction?
In their first home game, coming off a disappointing second half, I expect the Cats to rebound. The secondary is aware that another poor showing could lead to louder questions about its ability, and will be eager to step up to the challenge a Lane Kiffin offense brings.
At the same time, the Kentucky offense will show off the strength of its ground attack, controlling the time of possession in a similar fashion to last week and limiting the number of plays the Rebel offense runs. The re-oriented focus on the running game will enable them to find the end zone more often, and salt the game away in its later stages.
Kentucky – 27, Ole Miss – 21