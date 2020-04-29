Matchups come from ESPN’s Joe Lunardi’s final 2020 NCAA Tournament field projection.
Folks across BBN and America were devastated when the NCAA Tournament was canceled. Not only would the nation’s premier basketball event be lost, but the country lost one of its most effective ways of uniting people.
Sports have always stood as a beacon of hope in times of trouble, for better days just around the corner. That light has been out for six weeks (or four years, depending on who you ask. I’m leaning toward the latter).
As ESPN reports that the NBA is allowing teams to reopen practice facilities in states with eased restrictions, we are one step closer to having sports – a sport, anyway – to distract us once again. That beacon isn’t back yet, but can be seen. For now, we live with what could have been.
Behold: the 2019-2020 Kentucky Wildcats NCAA Tournament run.
Round of 64: 15 North Dakota State
The Cats worried many folks throughout the regular season with poor outings against subpar teams. The most notable of these were the first halves of each Vanderbilt contest, that one “FuLking” game and the “Loss-That-Shall-Not-Be-Named” which, for 14 days, stood as the largest upset – in terms of spread – since the second game in the tenure of the “Coach-Who-Shall-Not-Be-Named” (those darn Blue Devils topped both achievements exactly two weeks later.)
Fresh off their SEC Tournament Championship, the Cats showed that they learned from those regular season lapses and took care of business. The Summit League Champion Bison were unable to keep up with Kentucky’s dynamic guard trio. Immanuel Quickley continued his torrid stretch by going six-of-eight from downtown in a 79-64 victory. Ashton Hagans poured in 12 points and four steals, while Nate Sestina recorded 13 points and six rebounds.
Round of 32: 10 Arizona State
Can one be both a Blue Devil and a Sun Devil? Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley - who suited up in white for that 1992 game – is trying his best to be. After leading his team past a streaking Providence squad, he aimed to crush the soul of BBN once again.
The best way to do that? Bringing back old memories. Hurley led the Sun Devils out of the tunnel in his old Duke uniform. John Calipari caught wind of Hurley’s attempted mind trick and repped the blue and gold of his alma mater Clarion as the Cats came to the court. Calipari then went through pregame warm-ups, mean-mugging Hurley as he hit shot after shot.
The performance didn’t intimidate Hurley, but it shook his players to the core. Nick Richards dominated the maroon-and-gold on the interior, putting up 28 points, 17 rebounds and 11 blocks to carry Kentucky in a low scoring affair, 54-41.
Sweet Sixteen: 1 Kansas
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski saw what the Cats did to his former point guard, and realized they were set to play in Indianapolis. He called NCAA Men’s Basketball Officiating Coordinator J.D. Collins and demanded that someone else play Kentucky. The official gave Krzyewski what he wanted and announced a new rule the day before the scheduled game: if the team you’re supposed to play wins its previous game by exactly 13 points, you can pick your next opponent.
Because Kentucky won 54-41, Duke chose 12 seed Liberty as their opponent.
Kansas, who was supposed to play the Flames, was outraged and filed an appeal, which was rejected. In response, the Jayhawks shockingly fired long-time coach Bill Self and hired LSU’s Will Wade, who made Collins a “strong a** offer” to change the ruling. Coach K sensed Collins wavering and asked Zion Williamson to make sure the official’s rules stayed in Duke’s favor. ESPN aired SportsCenter from Zion’s house as he met with Collins, who agreed to stick to his new rule.
On a mission for its ninth banner, Kentucky didn’t care that it then had to play the overall number one seed. Having to learn a brand-new system in two days, the Jayhawks struggled in all facets, but a late charge brought them within three. The Cats fouled big man Udoka Azubuike with one second remaining. He missed both free throws, and EJ Montgomery grabbed the rebound to seal a 65-62 win.
Elite Eight: 3 Duke
The Blue Devils and Cats were the final two teams in the region and had to play each other. Coach K brought back Zion giving Duke a big advantage. Calipari was again prepared for the challenge, bringing his son Brad back to the roster. Brad was given Captain America’s super soldier serum, and grew to 7-foot-3, 250 pounds of pure muscle. He scored 32 points and grabbed 20 rebounds, while Quickley iced the game at the line. The Cats defeated Duke 69 - 64 and advanced to Atlanta.
Final Four: 1 Dayton
Dayton was college basketball’s Cinderella. Led by Wooden Award winner Obi Toppin, the Flyers racked up the most wins in school history on their way to its first ever one seed.
This battle of new blood versus blue blood was back-and-forth throughout, with neither team leading by more than four. The whistles were frequent, with a combined 70 fouls in the final minute. Both teams had only six players remaining.
Toppin was fouled by Johnny Juzang with ten seconds remaining. Juzang exited, replaced by Riley Welch. The Dayton star made just one of two free throws. The Cats called timeout, setting up a final play. On the inbound, the ball was smacked away from Sestina and rolled to Welch. He looked up, saw Keion Brooks Jr. wide open, and fired him the ball. Brooks laid it off the glass and the buzzer sounded. The scoreboard flashed, 75-74, for Kentucky. The players mobbed Brooks in celebration and set off for the title game.
National Championship: 3 Michigan State
A rematch of the season opener, with location as the only noticeable difference.
Kentucky led 34-24 at halftime, but the Spartans climbed back after intermission. Both teams shot under forty percent. Milking a two-point lead, Maxey found the ball in his hands as the shot clock wound down. He pulled up for a long three and buried it with a minute to go, sending CATlanta into a frenzy.
Maxey was named Most Outstanding Player after scoring 27 points. Kentucky finally got its elusive ninth championship 71-64 over Michigan State, capping a one-of-a-kind season.