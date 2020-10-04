With the NBA’s season winding down, former Cats are continuing to battle for supremacy in the league’s Orlando bubble.
After the Los Angeles Lakers took the first two games of the NBA Finals, the Miami Heat were able to win game three 115-104, spicing up the series as it heads into game four.
While it wasn’t a previous Kentucky player who stole the show on this night, a number of them suited up and contributed in varying manners to their team’s performances.
Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers
Coming off of two superb 30-plus point games to start the Finals, “The Brow” struggled in game three. Two quick fouls in the game’s first five minutes left him benched for much of the first quarter. He didn’t score his first points until there were eight minutes remaining in the opening half.
His individual offensive struggles were representative of the Lakers’ first half, as they turned the ball over 14 times and trailed 58-54.
Davis would end the game with 15 points, five rebounds and three assists, and will look to have a bigger impact on Tuesday night.
AD on both ends! 💪@Lakers 80@MiamiHEAT 85Headed to the 4th quarter of Game 3 on ABC! #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/fUP6YinIHp— NBA (@NBA) October 5, 2020
Rajon Rondo, Los Angeles Lakers
Following a game two double-double with 16 points and 10 assists, Rondo again provided some quality minutes off the bench for his team.
Rondo HIGH off the glass! 🤯#NBAFinals Game 3 on ABC pic.twitter.com/fcjVgjB8Tb— NBA (@NBA) October 5, 2020
In typical fashion, his mark was made outside of putting the ball in the basket - two of his four points came on the impressive left-handed layup above - as the fourteen-year veteran tallied eight boards, five assists and two steals.
“Playoff Rondo” has still upped his averages across the board from the regular season to the postseason as in years’ past, but the Lakers will need numbers akin to his game two for them to get back on the winning track.
The Rondo to AD connection 🔥pic.twitter.com/x6K4Fghtaa— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 5, 2020
Tyler Herro, Miami Heat
After becoming the youngest player in league history to start in the NBA’s championship round on Friday, Herro was on the first unit again for game three. He opened slow, recording only four points in the first half, but ended up matching his point total from game two (17) on 6-of-18 shooting.
The thirteenth pick of the 2019 Draft also snagged three rebounds and dropped two assists, then delivered a meme-inducing snarl after a big shot late in the fourth and final quarter.
Tyler Herro puts Game 3 away in #PhantomCam! 😤#NBAFinals #HEATTwitter Game 4: Tuesday - 9pm/et, ABC pic.twitter.com/DVbVesC95N— NBA (@NBA) October 5, 2020
While Jimmy Butler stepped up with the third 40-poing triple double in NBA Finals history to lead the Heat to victory, Herro and the rest of the supporting cast will aim to play a larger role and potentially knot the series at two games apiece around 46 hours from now.
Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat
The cog of the Heat’s defensive versatility missed his second straight game with a neck/shoulder strain. Reports have indicated he is questionable for game four after being designated doubtful for the series’ second and third games.
You can catch these Cats in the fourth game of the NBA Finals on Tuesday night. Tip is set for 9:00 p.m. on ABC.
Game 3 W for the @MiamiHEAT!#NBAFinals #HEATTwitter Game 4: Tuesday - 9:00pm/et, ABC pic.twitter.com/MSLy5nMiYJ— NBA (@NBA) October 5, 2020
Braden Ramsey contributed to this report.