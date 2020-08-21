As Kentucky sports fans anxiously await the potential start of fall and winter sports, the spotlight shines on former University of Kentucky basketball players competing for a championship in the NBA restart at Disney World.
There are numerous Kentucky players putting up big numbers in the playoffs. Notable performances from game two's are below. You can see which players are in the bubble and who had significant game one's contributions here.
Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers
After an underwhelming performance in the Lakers’ game one loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, Davis came out hungry in game two. He tallied 31 points and eleven boards in 29 minutes, shooting 62% from the field (including 3-of-4 from behind the arc) before resting comfortably while LA cruised to a series-evening 111-88 victory Thursday night. You can see Davis and the Lakers take the court for a pivotal game three on Saturday.
Tyler Herro, Miami Heat
Herro posted nearly identical counting numbers in his game two effort (15 points, five rebounds and three assists) compared to his game one output, helping the Heat claim victory over the Pacers in each game. Head Coach Erik Spoelstra has demonstrated tremendous faith in the rookie, giving him a total of 69 minutes in the series. That amount trails only superstar Jimmy Butler for the most on Miami’s roster. Herro can help the Heat potentially go up 3-0 over Indiana at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
SGA has proven himself to be a valuable chip for OKC. Acquired from the Clippers in the 2019 offseason, the second-year guard has teamed with future Hall of Famer Chris Paul to be a driving force in the Thunder’s surprising season.
That success hasn’t translated to the postseason so far, as the Rockets defeated Gilgeous-Alexander’s squad 111-98 on Thursday to take a 2-0 series lead. Shai’s 31 points, five rebounds and two assists in the second game weren’t enough for a win, but he and Paul can steady the ship when they suit up for game three on Saturday evening.
Stay tuned for more on how former Cats contribute on their team's attempted title runs.
