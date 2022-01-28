Kentucky football has added a highly-touted recruit to the Class of 2023.
Shamar Porter, a 4-star wide receiver out of Nashville, Tennessee, announced his commitment to Kentucky on Friday, choosing the Wildcats over Georgia, Penn State and Tennessee, among others.
Ranked 162nd overall in the class and 19th among all wide receivers, Porter joins 3-star safety Ty Bryant and 3-star running back Kaden Moorman as the third member of the Class of 2023 for the Cats.
In the 2021 season, Porter recorded 29 catches for 446 yards and six touchdowns for Ensworth High School before his year was cut short due to a torn labrum.
The 6-foot-3, 192-pound receiver was offered a scholarship by wide receivers coach Scott Woodward in November.
Porter’s recruitment was led by offensive coordinator Liam Coen and offensive line coach Eric Wolford.