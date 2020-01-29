The Kentucky Wildcats are honoring the late NBA and Laker legend Kobe Bryant against Vanderbilt in Rupp Arena Wednesday night.
Kentucky players wear Kobe Bryant shoes during warmups for the game against Vanderbilt. @KYKernelSports pic.twitter.com/BCBlysgIf4— Jordan Prather (@Jordanprather18) January 29, 2020
The players all have a special warm up shirt with Kobe's logo on the front and numbers 24 and 8 on the back, along with several of the players wearing custom Kobe's on their feet for the game.
The @KentuckyMBB is paying tribute to Kobe Bryant tonight by wearing these shirts during warmups. pic.twitter.com/SBJThcLRT5— UK Sports Network (@UKSportsNetwork) January 29, 2020
"My first time ever playing basketball, I played for the Lakers," Kentucky sophomore guard Ashton Hagans said. "He just had a big impact on a lot of guys, the way he fought. He wasn’t backing down from (anything). He was a hard worker. He got this game started. After MJ (Michael Jordan) left, he stepped in, had a big platform."
Several of the women's basketball players also wore their favorite Kobe's when they played Auburn on Monday night, the day after his passing.
Kentucky women's basketball players are sporting their favorite Kobe Bryant shoes for tonight's matchup against Auburn. @KYKernelSports pic.twitter.com/YM5oENX53B— Jordan Prather (@Jordanprather18) January 27, 2020
The Cats tip off at 6:30 on SEC Network against the Commodores.