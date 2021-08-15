The wait is over: Will Levis is Kentucky's starting quarterback for week one of the 2021 season, Mark Stoops announced Sunday evening.
"We made the best decision for this football team to win games," head coach Mark Stoops said.
"This (decision) was clear."
Levis was the long-rumored favorite for the quarterback position since before he stepped foot on campus over the past few months.
“My physical attributes," Levis said about what sets him apart from the pact. "Being able to throw the ball effectively with velocity, accuracy and my decision making skills with a couple years under my belt in college, my experience is going to help me that way.”
Beau Allen was confirmed as the second-string quarterback and Joey Gatewood will serve as Kentucky's third on the depth chart, although Stoops said they will battle it out for the QB2 spot. Stoops also announced that Gatewood was headed to the transfer portal.
Levis has been impressing his coaches during fall camp; it was reported that his first pass in Saturday's scrimmage was a 75-yard touchdown to Wan'Dale Robinson.
It had been reported that Liam Coen believed Levis was the best option for success for Kentucky's new 12-personnel offense from the start.
“I think (this is) a great offense to get me prepared for my ultimate goal, which is the NFL,” Levis said.