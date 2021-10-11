Kentucky quarterback Will Levis was named on the Davey O’Brien watch list for week six. The award is described as the most prestigious college quarterback award since its creation in 1977.
The Wildcats hosted the LSU Tigers at Kroger Field in week six where Levis threw for 145 yards for three touchdowns and rushed for 75 yards and two scores in a 42-21 winning effort. The victory brought the ‘Cats to 6-0 for the first time since 1950.
Thanks to his five touchdown game, it was also announced Monday that Levis has been named Football Bowl Subdivision National Offensive Player of the Week by the Walter Camp Football Foundation.
Since joining the Wildcats this fall, Levis has thrown for a 1,134 yards and 11 touchdowns. The contest against LSU was his first without a pick, which likely contributed to his spot on the list.
Levis joins other top quarterbacks around the league such as Spencer Rattler from Oklahoma and Tanner Mordecai from SMU as O’Brien Trophy contenders.
Previous winners of the Davey O’Brien award include Heisman winners Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield, and Joe Burrow with the reigning winner of the award being first round NFL draft pick Mac Jones.
No Kentucky quarterback has ever won the award and the winner will be announced after the conclusion of the 2021-22 season.