UK Women's Basketball star Rhyne Howard continues to receive preseason accolades.
The SEC league office just announced that the sophomore guard has officially been tabbed a Preseason All-SEC First-Team member. This comes after an annual vote from league coaches last week. Howard was also named to this year's Cheryl Miller Award Preseason Watch list last week - an award that honors the nation's best small forward.
These honors come with good reason. Howard is coming off a strong freshman season where she was named national freshman year by several prominent outlets, including espnW. That also came with being named SEC Freshman of the Year and SEC Newcomer of the Year by the Associated Press.
She averaged 16.4 points-per-game with 6.6 rebounds-per-game last season.
The reigning First Team All-SEC member will get back in action tomorrow as she and the Cats will square off against Southern Indiana in an exhibition game at 7 p.m. in Memorial Coliseum.