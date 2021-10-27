Kentucky women’s golf finished ninth out of 12 in The Ally in Starkville, Mississippi.
The Cats were previously tied for sixth before a tough third round dropped them three spots, finishing 10-over-par. Kentucky had been consistent in the first two rounds shooting 1-over-par and 3-over-par respectively, but their struggles in the third forced Kentucky to finish 14-over-par.
The tournament was won by Alabama, who finished 22-under-par par with a 9-under-par in the third round. The host, Mississippi State, placed fourth.
The first round would ultimately be the highlight of the tournament for the Cats as they shot 1-over-par, their best of the three rounds. Both Rikke Svejgaard-Nielsen and Jensen Castle finished 1-under-par in the round and Laney Frye finished just 1-over-par.
The second round, though a step down from the first, was still a strong showing for Kentucky. They finished the round 3-over-par to tie for sixth in the tournament. Frye stole the show in the round shooting 2-under-par for the best single round performance of any Wildcat for the tournament. Svejgaard-Nielsen shot even-par in the round and junior Marissa Wenzler shot 2-over-par for her best of the event.
The third round ultimately spelled disaster for the Cats. The team finished 10-over-par with their best performance being Castle’s 1-over-par. Svejgaard-Nielsen, who finished with the best overall performance for Kentucky, shot 3-over-par.
Svejgaard-Nielsen had the top placement of any Wildcat, compiling a total score of 218, just two shots over-par. She tied 20th overall on an individual level. Frye also finished with 219 which earned her a tie for 23rd.
The Ally served as the final fall tournament for Kentucky as they now head to a break in their schedule, resuming play on Jan. 17 against Louisville for the Battle of the Bluegrass.