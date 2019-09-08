On Sunday afternoon, the UK women’s soccer team captured a 3-0 win over the Miami University Redhawks following the Cats' senior day ceremonies at The Bell.
Foster Ignoffo and Gina Crosetti were honored as well as undergraduate volunteer assistant coach Evangeline Soucie. Soucie started her career at UK in 2016 as a goalkeeper where she went on to make the SEC All-Freshman Team. Although multiple concussions ended her goalkeeping career, she became an undergraduate assistant coach to stay with the game.
At the beginning of the first half, both teams made it known that they came to win. The game's pace was set after Miami forward Lyda Bogdanovitch’s quick first touch at kick off quickly made its way downfield. However, the intensity of the game radiated from Cats' left midfielder Miranda Jimenez.
“She’s going to be a pain and will torment the back line of any team we go up against,” Cats' head coach Ian Carry said after the game.
That is, if they can catch her. As a fast player, Jimenez gave her all in every pass, cross or tackle, creating numerous plays for the front line in Sunday’s game.
In the 11th minute, Cats' forward Marissa Bosco strongly kicked the ball right past Redhawks' goalkeeper Izzie Vacarri before Miami’s defense could catch Bosco from outside of the box as she scored her first goal of the season. Neither teams were able to score after Bosco's goal. The Cats led 1-0 at halftime.
The Redhawks looked ready to score after halftime. They had four shots in the second half. Miami midfielder Soph Spinell crossed the ball to fellow forward Kristina DeMarco. DeMarco got a touch on the ball and scored. However, an offsides call voided the goal.
That was a wake up call to the Cats' defense.
The Cats' second goal came shortly after a pass by Jimenez went right in front of forward Hannah Richardson’s direction. Richardson dribbled the ball to the right of Vacarri, opening up an empty goal. The freshman forward was then able to perfectly place the ball in the net, giving the Cats a 2-0 lead.
UK kept up that pace until the very end. Ignoffo's connection with the ball and quick pace helped her beat the last defender to cross the ball directly to Crosetti. With one touch, Crosetti fired the ball past Vaccari, exploiting her once more, to increase the Cats' lead to 3-0 with three minutes remaining.
The Cats' teamwork and camaraderie from the second half is something that Curry acknowledged after the game.
"You know they can count on each other,” Curry said.
The Cats will take a short drive down to Richmond to face Eastern Kentucky this coming Thursday, September 4th at 4 p.m. UK is looking to notch their fifth consecutive win.