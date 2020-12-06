The Wildcats may have lost their head coach at the start of the season, but they certainly have not lost their ability to win.
Kentucky women’s basketball team has had an impressive start to the season, going 3-0 despite a combined five games missed by expected top players Rhyne Howard and Tatyana Wyatt. Neither player has much time to get back into the swing of things, as the No. 11 Wildcats face their greatest challenge yet on Sunday: No. 13 Indiana.
The Hoosiers, who were the preseason favorite to win the Big 10, have not disappointed so far. They’ve won their first two games – versus Eastern Kentucky and Samford – by an astounding AVERAGE margin of 47 points.
Both teams present a serious threat to one another’s undefeated record. As I mentioned, the Wildcats have yet to take the floor at full strength due to the absences of Howard and Wyatt. The latter returns for the Hoosier contest, while Howard came back against Kansas State.
Kentucky could come out firing on all cylinders, or struggle to find cohesiveness as they work the two back into the game plan. Whatever happens, the team won’t lack scoring ability. The team currently has five players averaging over eight points per game, and potentially a sixth depending on how Wyatt performs.
Howard will look to better demonstrate her abilities on Sunday after a pedestrian game in her season debut. The highly touted guard will face off against Indiana’s own skilled guard in Ali Patberg, who has put up 15 points per game thus far. Grace Berger, her backcourt mate who hails from Louisville and attended Sacred Heart, has also scored 15 points per contest, and leads the team in rebounding (eight per game).
Kentucky will be facing worthy adversaries in the frontcourt as well. Dre’Una Edwards, who has totaled 41 points and 27 rebounds over her last two outings, will be tested against Indiana’s 6-foot-3 Mackenzie Holmes, who averages 19.5 points and 5.5 rebounds.
The Cats and Hoosiers are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET, as Kentucky interim head coach, Kyra Elzy will aim to continue to assert herself as a legitimate figure in the SEC. The game will be televised on ESPNU.
**UPDATE**
Kyra Elzy will not coach today's game due to a non-COVID related illness. Niya Butts will serve as head coach for the Cats.