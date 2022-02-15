Zach Yenser has been named the new offensive line coach at Kentucky, head coach Mark Stoops announced on Tuesday.
“Zach is an incredible hire,” Stoops said. “He checks all of the boxes and is the total package. He grew up in Kentucky, he’s connected to John Schlarman, he has great relationships with people and is well-thought of in recruiting. He has college coaching experience and has spent the last three years in the NFL with the 49ers, an organization I greatly respect. This is a high-caliber hire and I couldn’t be more excited to have him coaching our offensive line.”
Yenser, who hails from Fort Mitchell, Kentucky, returns to the Bluegrass after spending three seasons on the San Fransisco 49ers staff. Yenser has made multiple stops in the college circuit, most notably at Kansas (2015-17) and California (2013-14.)
After graduating from Troy, Yenser joined the Trojans staff in 2007, beginning his coaching career working under former Wildcat and UK offensive line coach John Schlarman.
“My family and I would like to thank coach Stoops and the University of Kentucky for this opportunity – an opportunity I don’t take lightly,” Yenser said. “This job just means more. As a Kentucky native and someone who worked for coach Schlarman, it is a privilege to continue his legacy, success and the building of the Big Blue Wall.”