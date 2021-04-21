Following a status hearing in Fayette Circuit Court, the trial by jury for three men accused of killing a UK student will be delayed until April of 2022.
The suspects, Justin Smith, Roman Gonzalez and Efrain Diaz, are each charged with murder and two counts of robbery in the fatal shooting of Jonathan Krueger, a University of Kentucky student and Kentucky Kernel photo editor.
The shooting occurred in the early morning hours of April 17, 2015.
In the status hearing overseen by Judge Ernesto Scorsone, lawyers for Smith and Diaz said the co-defendants had failed to reach a plea deal because of a condition that such an arrangement apply to all three suspects.
Smith will appear in a May hearing to file a motion of suppression to exclude some evidence from the trial.
The trial which will be held seven years after Kruger's death will not seek the death penalty for any of the accused following a Kentucky Supreme Court decision.
The death penalty was never sought for Gonzalez because he was a minor at the time of the shooting. All three defendants could face 25 years in prison without the possibility of parole if found guilty.
The hearing today status hearing confirmed or the prosecution will not seek the death penalty for Smith and Diaz. The Supreme Court decision, initially said that it was too early to make a ruling and the death penalty because neither Smith nor Diaz had been convicted yet.
This is at least the third delay of the trial, which will now begin on April 4, 2022, which Scorsone said was the earliest available date.