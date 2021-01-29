Following the end of reentry testing for the semester, UK will add mandatory student testing as part of ongoing strategy against COVID-19.
According to an email sent to students from vice president Eric Monday, UK will split students into four teams which will be tested at specific periods of time.
Students will be notified over the weekend about their team and when they will expected to test.
"Students who do not complete their ongoing tests will be contacted by the Office of Student Conduct to ensure an appointment is made," reads the email. Students will get a free t-shirt and be entered in cash drawings after their first test is complete.
"We know we are asking more of you. We share a sense of anxiety, exhaustion and frustration. But we are getting closer to returning to normal," Monday said, adding that ongoing testing makes campus safer.
UK has reported a total of 430 cases of COVID-19 among students since reentry testing began on Jan. 14. According to the university's data dashboard, there are 172 active cases among students.