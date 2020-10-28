UK will hold a virtual commencement ceremony for Fall 2020 graduates on Friday, December 4th at 2 p.m..
Students who apply for a degree in the Fall 2020 Semester will receive an email on how to register for the virtual ceremony.
Each graduate will be recognized with an official slide during the ceremony. Graduates are encouraged to upload their picture and a personal message to be displayed during the live stream, which can be downloaded and shared on social media.
In an official university announcement, UK confirmed they plan to hold an in-person ceremony for Fall 2020 graduates when it is safe to do so.
“The university is fully committed to honoring the December and May 2020 graduates at an appropriate time, when it can be done in a safe and healthy way. As a future UK graduate, you will have earned the moment to wear your graduation regalia and walk across a stage.”
In-person festivities will occur during a University-wide Senior Week on November 16th-20th hosted by the Alumni Association, where graduates will be able to pick up their diploma cover and participate in other events throughout the week.
May 2020 and August 2020 graduates are invited to to participate in this this virtual graduation as well.
Questions regarding Fall 2020 Commencement can be emailed to commencement@uky.edu.