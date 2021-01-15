UK will centralize all COVID-19 vaccinations offered by UK Healthcare into a clinic at Kroger Field starting on Tuesday, Jan.19.
President Eli Capilouto announced the new clinic, available to Lexington residents, in an email to the campus community on Friday, Jan. 15.
The vaccination clinic will operate Monday - Saturday each week with hours of operations yet to be announced.
The clinic will be located in the Club Area of the first floor of the stadium; parking is available in the Blue Lot and those receiving vaccinations should check in at Gate 11.
This is not one of the regional hubs organized by Kroger that Gov. Andy Beshear announced would soon be coming to Kentucky.
Vaccinations will be offered by appointment only; the sign-up is available here.
The sign-up asks screening questions on occupation, medical history and risk factors.
Page three of the questionnaire asks if you are a University of Kentucky student or employee, first responder or K - 12 personnel.
"Each day, UK HealthCare will assess the individual requests based on their priority as outlined above. Once your request is prioritized, you will receive your invitation and will be able to select a date and time to receive your vaccine," says the sign-up page.
Capiloto said UK is currently prioritizing healthcare workers and emergency responders, as well as working to vaccinate K-12 school employees in the coming weeks. Those who are on the on UK health insurance plan will also be prioritized.
"Invitations will be issued on a rolling basis and are dependent on how many vaccines are allocated to UK HealthCare on a weekly basis and the number of qualified applicants in the queue," says the sign-up page.
Capilouto also said the campus community will continue to be vaccinated in accordance with the state phasing guidelines.
UK has vaccinated about 12,000 people since December, Capilouto said, most of them healthcare workers.
Capilouto said the university was committed to vaccinating as many people as possible, but he also reminded the community that this will take time.
"As we work in a fluid and rapidly changing environment, we ask for your patience," Capilouto said.
According to Lexington mayor Linda Gorton, UK Healthcare is the first Lexington vaccine provider to move past Phase 1A.
Here in Lexington, we are gearing up to vaccinate everyone who wants it! Today, UK HealthCare became the first to move past Phase 1A ... they announced the opening of their registration process to the public. (1/2)— Mayor Linda Gorton (@MayorGorton) January 16, 2021
Those who have questions about the vaccination process can email vaccine@uky.edu, and UK has also created a frequently ask questions list at this website: go.uky.edu/vaccine.