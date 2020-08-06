UK has announced 12 positive COVID-19 test results out of the 1,600 students tested on August 3. These numbers give a positivity rate of 0.7%.

The test results are on a three day delay, meaning numbers for August 4,5, and 6 are all still pending.

The university has launched a webpage where numbers will be posted as soon as they are available. That page can be found here.

Gov. Andy Beshear said in his press release Thursday that one of the positive results from UK had been to a party recently. Beshear said that to protect the on-campus college experience, students can’t take advantage of being back on campus by doing things like going to parties.

“Actions now can kill people, and that’s the world we’re living through,” Beshear said.

UK student testing will continue until August 22. Any student who may need an appointment can make one here using their student ID number as their invitation code.