In an email on April 21, UK president Eli Capilouto announced that UK had lost $70 million in expected revenue from losses due to COVID-19 and increased costs for commitments.
In preparing the budget for the next fiscal year, he said there would be budget cuts across “every college, department, and unit” campus-wide, averaging 10 percent.
Capilouto also listed some steps that the university would be taking to make those reductions. These steps include:
• extending the current hiring pause for the foreseeable future
• low-activity/no-pay policies, essentially furloughing employees in units where work has ceased or reduced significantly and cannot be done remotely
• layoffs in some units
• reducing the university’s retirement contributions to employees from 10% to 5% for one year
• not providing merit increases
• delayed expansion of the family leave policy
• delaying mandatory participation in UK’s retirement program for employees hired after July 1, 2020
Capilouto said $40 million of the shortfall comes “from declines in institutional investment income and tuition revenues." The other $30 million comes from increased costs for scholarships, financial aid, student mental health, the Disability Resource Center, employee health premiums and the university’s commitment to raise starting wages to $12.50 per hour.
To find out more about UK’s budget and the steps they are taking, visit www.uky.edu/coronavirus/budget.